Bad Gambling Advice: Week 6

Last week: 1-8 ATS, 5-4 totals

Season to date: 20-30 ATS, 28-21-1 totals

Ohhhhhh yeah, that’s the stuff. I gave you picks against the spread for nine games last week and exactly one of them was right.

So, now, let’s see if the luck continues! Nobody said the luck was good!

Tennessee at LSU (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): A lot of very dumb people (read: Tennessee fans) have said that Tennessee getting this game at 11 AM instead of at night is the best thing that could have possibly happened, you know, because 11 AM in Baton Rouge is known as an easy time and not hot at all. Anyway, I think LSU is going to win this.

Score Prediction: LSU 31, Tennessee 27

Picks: LSU +3, Under 65

Arkansas at Mississippi State (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): So, are we really giving up on Arkansas this easily or are we just that high on Mississippi State? Seriously, nine points?

Score Prediction: Mississippi State 35, Arkansas 31

Picks: Arkansas +9, Over 57.5

Missouri at Florida (11:00 AM CT, ESPNU): So, ESPN broadcasting the MLB Playoffs has pushed a lot more games than normal into the 11 AM timeslot, which is why three SEC games at 11 AM. Anyway, I’m not convinced either of these teams are good but I am convinced Missouri will lose this game in an extremely stupid (but close) manner.

Score Prediction: Florida 27, Missouri 23

Picks: Missouri +10.5, Under 53.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma (11:00 AM CT, ABC): On the other hand, putting this game at 11 AM is intentional. This game, somehow is the one game this week between Big 12 teams that does not involve a Top 25 team, and one of the other games is TCU at Kansas. Are we sure these were the Big 12 teams we wanted, Greg Sankey? Of course, they’ll fit right in with Tennessee fans flexing about how big their fan base is and taking over your stadium in lieu of bragging about actual accomplishments.

Score Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 31

Picks: Oklahoma +9, Over 65.5

Auburn at Georgia (2:30 PM CT, CBS): CBS is broadcasting this slaughter why, exactly?

Score Prediction: Georgia 45, Auburn 7

Picks: Georgia -30, Over 49.5

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): I don’t know why, but I have a good feeling about this one. More coming in Saturday Predictions.

Score Prediction: (see Saturday Predictions later today)

Picks: Vanderbilt +17, Over 61.5

South Carolina at Kentucky (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): So, it sounds like Will Levis won’t be playing for Kentucky, which makes me not like the -10.5 pick I got on Kentucky in the Pick ‘Em earlier this week. However, the line has moved, and Spencer Rattler will be playing for South Carolina, so I am picking accordingly.

Score Prediction: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 17

Picks: Kentucky -6.5, Under 46.5

Texas A&M at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, CBS): While you may think that the SEC really wanted out of the CBS contract, it’s also probably true that CBS wanted out of the SEC contract. Look at the horseshit doubleheader they’re stuck with!

Score Prediction: Alabama 42, Texas A&M 14

Picks: Alabama -24, Over 51