Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling ranked second in the National Ten Pin Coaches Association’s preseason poll. Last season, the Commodores won the Southland Bowling League for the second year in a row and ranks only behind defending champion McKendree in the preseason poll. This is clearly wrong, and will be proven such. Anyway, Hail Pinman.

Women’s golf opens the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the University of Denver Golf Club in, well, Denver for the first day of the three-day tournament. Swimming hosts Auburn at 1:00 PM today.

Soccer drew Georgia 1-1 last night, their second draw in five SEC matches. Yay soccer!

An article on Vanderbilt football’s three freshmen from Europe.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:07 AM: MLB: Rays at Guardians, Game 1 (ESPN)

1:07 PM: MLB: Phillies at Cardinals, Game 1 (ABC)

3:07 PM: MLB: Mariners at Blue Jays, Game 1 (ESPN)

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: College football: Nebraska at Rutgers (FS1)

6:30 PM: College football: Houston at Memphis (ESPN2)

7:07 PM: MLB: Padres at Mets, Game 1 (ESPN)

9:30 PM: College football: Colorado State at Nevada (FS1)

9:30 PM: College football: UNLV at San Jose State (CBS Sports)

Scoreboard

NFL: Colts 12, Broncos 9.

SEC Soccer: Arkansas 1, Florida 0 ... LSU 2, Texas A&M 2 ... Auburn 3, Kentucky 1 ... Tennessee 2, Missouri 0 ... South Carolina 1, Mississippi State 0 ... Alabama 4, Ole Miss 1.