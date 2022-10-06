Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer hosts Georgia tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Commodores are 8-1-2 overall on the season and 2-1-1 in the SEC, and the goal allowed in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Auburn was only the fourth the team has allowed all year. Georgia comes in with a record of 8-4-0, 2-2-0 in the SEC.

Celia-Belle Mohr’s run at the ITA All-American Championships came to an end on Wednesday, though Anna Ross and Holly Staff advanced in doubles competition.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

7:15 PM: NFL: Colts at Broncos (Prime Video)

(Note: I don’t know why there’s no college football on tonight, either.)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4 (Game 1) ... A’s 3, Angels 2 ... Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1 (Game 2) ... Pirates 5, Cardinals 3 ... Rangers 4, Yankees 2 ... Astros 3, Phillies 2 ... Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2 ... Guardians 9, Royals 2 ... Mariners 5, Tigers 4 ... Marlins 12, Braves 9 ... Mets 9, Nationals 2 ... Giants 9, Padres 1 ... Red Sox 6, Rays 3 ... Cubs 15, Reds 2 ... Twins 10, White Sox 1 ... Dodgers 6, Rockies 1.