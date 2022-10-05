Good morning.

So, D1Baseball ranked Vanderbilt as the nation’s top program in its bi-annual rankings, which means you know it’s true. EAT IT, MISSISSIPPI SCHOOLS AND YOUR 11.7 SCHOLARSHIPS. Also, baseball’s SEC schedule was finalized yesterday.

Clark Lea met with the media yesterday, with the most notable news being that a bunch of players used the bye week to get healthy, but also, freshman defensive lineman Bradley Mann is out for the season.

Redshirt freshman Celia-Belle Mohr qualified for the main draw at the ITA All-American Championships, the only athlete to make it from prequalifying all the way to the main draw. So, there’s that. The men’s team is out, and men’s golf finished fifth at the Ben Hogan Collegiate.

Also, our long national nightmare is over. Except, no, it might actually be worse.

Barry Bonds is the official home run champion.

Aaron Judge is the authentic champion.

One has the official designation.

The other is unofficial but has the prestige of authenticity.



Which would you rather have?



More from Tom Verducci: https://t.co/bA1NoqvD7I — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2022

(Side note: why is it always just assumed that Aaron Judge isn’t on steroids? You know, because there have always been 6’7”, 280-pound dudes who can move like that.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

3:05 PM: MLB: Yankees at Rangers (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: College football: SMU at Central Florida (ESPN2)

(No, I don’t know why that’s the only baseball game on on the last day of the regular season, either.)

