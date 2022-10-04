Anchor Drop, October 4, 2022: Rough day for golf

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Men’s golf had a rough day at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, shooting 6-over in the first round on Monday before coming back to shoot 2-under in the second round and finding itself fourteen shots behind leader North Carolina.

Updates on men’s and women’s tennis from the ITA All-American Championships.

Podcastin’: VU Sports Wired from the Hustler previews the Ole Miss game. Chris Lee recorded a podcast Saturday morning with Seabass.

And finally... presented without comment.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb... and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Rangers (MLB Network)

7:10 PM: MLB: Phillies at Astros (TBS)

9:10 PM: MLB: Rockies at Dodgers (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

NFL: 49ers 24, Rams 9.

MLB: Royals 5, Guardians 2 ... Pirates 3, Cardinals 2 ... Marlins 4, Braves 0 ... Reds 3, Cubs 1 ... Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1 ... Yankees 3, Rangers 1 ... Red Sox 4, Rays 3 ... Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 5 ... Phillies 3, Astros 0 ... White Sox 3, Twins 2 ... A’s 5, Angels 4 ... Tigers 4, Mariners 3 ... Padres 7, Giants 4 ... Rockies 2, Dodgers 1.