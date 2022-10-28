 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anchor Drop, October 28, 2022: Bowling Season Is Here

HAIL PINMAN.

By Tom Stephenson
CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Charity Bowling Tournament Presented By GoBowling.com Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Professional Bowlers Association

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

That’s right, Vanderbilt bowling season is here. The Commodores open the Dezy Strong Classic today at 8:50 AM CT, streaming on Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube. Vanderbilt opens the season ranked second in the country behind McKendree (boo.)

Women’s golf gets a trip to Cabo to compete in the Battle at the Beach, after winning the last time out at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate a few weeks back. Not to be outdone, the women’s tennis team is in San Juan for the San Juan Invitational.

