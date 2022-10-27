Bad Gambling Advice: Week 9

Last week: 5-1 ATS, 3-2-1 totals

Season to date: 29-43 ATS, 40-30-2 totals

Last week was the week where you had a very bad week if you decided to fade the picks. You went 1-5, so congratulations, ye of little faith. Eventually, it gets you.

Let’s see if the winning keeps up!

Arkansas at Auburn (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): Rule number one is to stay the hell away from teams that appear to be falling apart.

Score prediction: Arkansas 35, Auburn 21

Picks: Arkansas -3, Under 62.5

Oklahoma at Iowa State (11:00 AM CT, FS1): Iowa State is winless in the Big 12 and yet appears to be a competent football team, so I’ll take them to finally get in the win column.

Score prediction: Iowa State 20, Oklahoma 14

Picks: Iowa State +1, Under 56

Florida vs. Georgia (2:30 PM CT, CBS): It’s rare that I would use the adjective “plucky” to describe Florida, and yet here we are. Florida doesn’t really have a chance to win this game, but they’ll hang around long enough to cover.

Score prediction: Georgia 38, Florida 24

Picks: Florida +22.5, Over 56

Missouri at South Carolina (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): I’m honestly surprised that this line has fallen so much. South Carolina, in spite of being 5-2 and ranked in the Top 25, doesn’t seem like a great team... but uh, Missouri doesn’t have an offense, really.

Score prediction: South Carolina 24, Missouri 17

Picks: South Carolina -3.5, Under 47.5

Kentucky at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky previously did a good job containing Florida’s Anthony Richardson in the run game and should have a decent shot at taking that away from Tennessee as well. Let’s also point out here that the last time Tennessee had to deal with a Kentucky-like team, it was the Pitt game in Week 2, and they got taken to overtime. You know what, it would be incredibly Tennessee to lose this game so, uh, let’s go with that.

Score prediction: Kentucky 31, Tennessee 27

Picks: Kentucky +12, Under 62

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): See above comment on Auburn. What are the idiots doing moving this line in the Aggies’ favor?

Score prediction: Ole Miss 28, Texas A&M 20

Picks: Ole Miss -2, Under 55.5