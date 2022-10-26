2022 Staff Pick’em Week 9

The staff was back to or above .500 for the first time since Week 3. Everyone went either 4-2 or 2-4. Import, CDA, and Tom were the good ones along with the Commentariat. Cole, Andrew, and I went low. Yes, this was the fourth week running where Andrew and I were tied, but we had to be this week since our picks were the exact same.

Vanderbilt staying within 2 TDs was nice for the staff, even if the loss was crushing. Ole Miss and Texas A&M playing like trash tanked all of us except Tom. Oklahoma State was a net winner as a 4-2 split among the staff with the Commentariat taking the majority’s side for a win, too. The other two games were even but with the Nerd Herd going with the winner, too.

Import and the Commentariat stay in the same order with the non-pick by VI as the difference. CDA did sneak around VU 04 and myself. Tom got a little space from Cole at the bottom. It really has been boring in terms of jostling for position, but when we have all been doing so poorly then it is hard to move up.

Short weeks continue. Five SEC-SEC games along with Oklahoma-Iowa State and Oklahoma State-Kansas State make up the slate. Ole Miss as a 2.5-point favorite was a unanimous selection over Texas A&M. I was the only one to take Auburn to stay within 4 of Arkansas, but it is more about Arkansas looking lackluster and a weird 6-game winning streak by Auburn in the series. The other solo missions are Cole taking Missouri and me riding with Kansas State. The 4-2 games are Georgia to beat Florida by 23+ and Iowa State lose by 1 or beat Oklahoma. Kentucky-Tennessee is evenly split.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 8 W L W L Import 48 40 4 2 Commentariat 48 41 4 2 CDA 41 48 4 2 VU 04 40 49 2 4 DotP 40 49 2 4 Tom 39 50 4 2 Cole 35 54 2 4

The Picks