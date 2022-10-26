Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Men’s golf advanced to the finals of the East Lake Cup in Atlanta, where they’ll face Arizona State. The Sun Devils and Commodores are currently ranked 1 and 2 in the Golfweek rankings.

Jerry Stackhouse had media availability yesterday, where he discussed his recent contract extension and the upcoming season opener against Memphis.

The Dore Report has a new podcast up, worth it just to hear them refer to the “idiots on Twitter,” and also a recap of the Missourah game. Aria Gerson goes through whose stock is up and down on the football team. And the Hustler wrote about former Commodores in the pros.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:30 PM: NBA: Nets at Bucks (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Rangers at Islanders (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Nuggets (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Ducks (TNT)

Scoreboard

NBA: Wizards 120, Pistons 99 ... Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111 ... Thunder 108, Clippers 94 ... Suns 134, Warriors 105.

NHL: Bruins 3, Stars 1 ... Coyotes 6, Blue Jackets 3 ... Devils 6, Red Wings 2 ... Wild 3, Canadiens 1 ... Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2 ... Avalanche 3, Rangers 2 ... Flames 4, Penguins 1 ... Kraken 5, Sabres 1 ... Kings 4, Lightning 2 ... Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2.