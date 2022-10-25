Good morning.

Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent, the reigning NCAA individual champion, claimed the title at the East Lake Cup with a 4-under par 68 on Monday. Vanderbilt will now head into the match play portion of the event as the 3-seed.

The Hustler previews the Vanderbilt bowling team, which starts its season on Friday. (A great time for the football team to be on a bye week!) Also, I missed this yesterday, but the weekly Commodore Brunch includes this quote:

This game was drunk and stumbling, and there were no Nashville police to stop it.

Yeah. Pretty much.

Chris Lee has a new podcast out. Something I keep coming back to is that Lee seems far less alarmed about the state of the football program than he ever was in the Derek Mason era, or for that matter the first couple of years under Jerry Stackhouse.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:30 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Pelicans (TNT)

7:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Rangers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Suns (TNT)

9:30 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Sharks (ESPN)

Scoreboard

NFL: Bears 33, Patriots 14.

NBA: 76ers 120, Pacers 106 ... Raptors 98, Heat 90 ... Knicks 115, Magic 102 ... Bulls 120, Celtics 102 ... Rockets 114, Jazz 108 ... Grizzlies 134, Nets 124 ... Spurs 115, Timberwolves 106 ... Trail Blazers 135, Nuggets 110.

NHL: Capitals 6, Devils 3 ... Senators 4, Stars 2 ... Oilers 6, Penguins 3 ... Jets 4, Blues 0 ... Golden Knights 3, Maple Leafs 1 ... Hurricanes 3, Canucks 2.