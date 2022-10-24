South Carolina game set for 6:30 PM kickoff

A seeming rarity: Vanderbilt’s home game against South Carolina on November 5 will be a night game, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network per today’s release from the SEC office.

Vanderbilt has played eight games this season and while three of them have been at night, two of those have been road games, and one of those (at Hawaii) was, well, technically a late afternoon game local time. And the team’s only home game after dark this season was the Elon game, which was streamed on the SEC Network+.

As SEC home games go, Vanderbilt played just one last season — against Kentucky — and one in 2020, against LSU. So yeah, this is a pretty rare occurrence.

Elsewhere in the SEC, the two 11 AM games are Florida at Texas A&M on ESPN and Kentucky at Missouri on the SEC Network. The 2:30 PM CBS game, as expected, is Georgia at Tennessee, while Arkansas hosts Liberty on the SEC Network at 3 PM. The late games, aside from Vanderilt, are Alabama-LSU at 6:00 PM on ESPN and Auburn-Mississippi State at 6:30 PM on the deuce.