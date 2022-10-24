Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer won its final home match of the 2022 season, beating Mississippi State 2-1 on Sunday. That win puts the East division on the line when the Commodores go to Knoxville to close out the regular season.

Baseball played an exhibition against Samford yesterday, which they “won” 10-7. More from the Hustler.

Men’s golf opens the East Lake Cup today at 10:55 AM CT, their first event in three weeks.

Finally, women’s tennis saw its run at the ITA Regionals come to an end on Sunday.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:30 PM: NBA: Magic at Knicks (NBA TV)

7:00 PM: NHL: Penguins at Oilers (NHL Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Bears at Patriots (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Trail Blazers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NFL: Bengals 35, Falcons 17 ... Cowboys 24, Lions 6 ... Titans 19, Colts 10 ... Commanders 23, Packers 21 ... Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3 ... Giants 23, Jaguars 17 ... Ravens 23, Browns 20 ... Jets 16, Broncos 9 ... Raiders 38, Texans 20 ... Seahawks 37, Chargers 23 ... Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 ... Dolphins 16, Steelers 10.

MLB: Phillies 4, Padres 3 (Phillies win, 4-1) ... Astros 6, Yankees 5 (Astros win, 4-0.)

NBA: Trail Blazers 106, Lakers 104 ... Hornets 126, Hawks 109 ... Cavaliers 117, Wizards 107 ... Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 ... Timberwolves 116, Thunder 106 ... Warriors 130, Kings 125 ... Suns 112, Clippers 95.

NHL: Blackhawks 5, Kraken 4 ... Red Wings 5, Ducks 1 ... Panthers 3, Islanders 2 ... Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 1 ... Sharks 3, Flyers 0.

SEC Soccer: Georgia 3, Kentucky 0 ... South Carolina 6, Tennessee 1 ... Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 ... Auburn 0, LSU 0 ... Missouri 1, Texas A&M 1 ... Alabama 2, Florida 0.