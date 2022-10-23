Good morning.

So, we’re just not gonna talk about the football game, mostly because I don’t have the mental space (but also, when did we all become so fucking impatient?)

Anyway, soccer has its home finale today against Mississippi State at 3:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. Prior to that, at 1 PM CT, baseball has a fall exhibition game against Samford. So, that should be fun. The baseball exhibition game isn’t televised or streaming anywhere that I know of, though.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

1:37 PM: NLCS Game 5: Padres at Phillies (FS1)

3:25 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX)

4:00 PM: NHL: Ducks at Red Wings (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NBA: Wizards at Cavaliers (NBA TV)

6:07 PM: ALCS Game 4: Astros at Yankees (TBS)

7:20 PM: NFL: Steelers at Dolphins (NBC)

9:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Clippers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24 ... LSU 45, Ole Miss 20 ... Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6 ... South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24.

MLB: Astros 5, Yankees 0 (Astros lead, 3-0) ... Phillies 10, Padres 6 (Phillies lead, 3-1.)

NBA: Spurs 114, 76ers 105 ... Pacers 124, Pistons 115 ... Celtics 126, Magic 120 ... Heat 112, Raptors 109 ... Cavaliers 128, Bulls 96 ... Bucks 125, Rockets 105 ... Mavericks 137, Grizzlies 96 ... Nuggets 122, Thunder 117 ... Clippers 111, Kings 109.

NHL: Bruins 4, Wild 3 ... Devils 2, Sharks 1 ... Blues 2, Oilers 0 ... Senators 6, Coyotes 2 ... Penguins 6, Blue Jackets 3 ... Stars 5, Canadiens 2 ... Lightning 5, Islanders 3 ... Capitals 4, Kings 3 ... Maple Leafs 4, Jets 1 ... Flyers 3, Predators 1 ... Flames 3, Hurricanes 2 ... Sabres 5, Canucks 1 ... Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1.