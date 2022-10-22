All right, time for the annual game with Woody Widenhofer’s Other Former Employer, and if the Missouri commenters are to be believed, this one’s either going to be a get right game for the Missouri offense with a final score of something like 45-17, or this is going to be a fitting tribute to Woodyball and end with a score of 13-9.

Woody Widenhofer, it should be noted, went 12-31-1 as Missouri’s head coach for four years in the 1980s. Vanderbilt saw that ten years later and said “yeah, hire that guy.” Shockingly, Woody also averaged three wins a year at Vanderbilt, putting up a 15-40 record over five years. The symmetry was fun; the football team... well, that was fun, too, but the record was not. The expectations of winning, it seemed, were not met.

Where was I going with this? Oh, I don’t know. Have fun, expect to win.