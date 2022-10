Saturday College Football Open Thread: Week 8

For your open thread this week... well, actually, this slate kind of blows.

Also, you’re going to have to rely on parlagi to find NAIA games. Sorry.

11:00 AM CT

Iowa at Ohio State (FOX)

Syracuse at Clemson (ABC)

Cincinnati at SMU (ESPN)

Kansas at Baylor (ESPN2)

UT Martin at Tennessee (SEC Network)

UL Monroe at Army (CBS Sports)

Indiana at Rutgers (BTN)

Houston at Navy (ESPNU)

Akron at Kent State (ESPN+)

11:30 AM CT

Duke at Miami (ESPN3)

12:00 PM CT

Toledo at Buffalo (ESPN+)

Bowling Green at Central Michigan (ESPN3)

1:00 PM CT

Eastern Michigan at Ball State (ESPN+)

Northern Illinois at Ohio (ESPN+)

1:30 PM CT

UNLV at Notre Dame (Peacock)

2:00 PM CT

West Virginia at Texas Tech (FS1)

Rice at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

2:30 PM CT

Ole Miss at LSU (CBS)

UCLA at Oregon (FOX)

Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC)

Purdue at Wisconsin (ESPN)

Memphis at Tulane (ESPN2)

Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Northwestern at Maryland (BTN)

Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) (CBS Sports)

BYU at Liberty (ESPNU)

Marshall at James Madison (ESPN+)

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

Florida International at Charlotte (ESPN3)

North Texas at UTSA (Stadium)

3:00 PM CT

Arizona State at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

Florida Atlantic at UTEP (ESPN+)

Hawaii at Colorado State (PPV)

4:00 PM CT

Arkansas State at UL Lafayette (ESPN+)

Southern Miss at Texas State (ESPN+)

5:30 PM CT

Fresno State at New Mexico (FS2)

6:00 PM CT

Mississippi State at Alabama (ESPN)

Boise State at Air Force (CBS Sports)

6:30 PM CT

Texas A&M at South Carolina (SEC Network)

UCF at East Carolina (ESPNU)

7:00 PM CT

Kansas State at TCU (FS1)

Colorado at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

Pittsburgh at Louisville (ACC Network)

8:45 PM CT

Utah State at Wyoming (FS2)

9:30 PM CT