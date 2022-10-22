Saturday Tailgate: Missourah

Good morning.

Vanderbilt travels to Missouri today and, well... wait... the temperature is supposed to be 84 degrees at kickoff? In Missouri? In October?

Anyway, unlike the last three times out when we were playing top 10 teams, this is a game we can win. It’s at 3 PM. SEC Network.

It’s quiet today, but women’s tennis had another good day at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship.

All times Central.

12:00 PM: NHL: Wild at Bruins (NHL Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Third Round (Golf Channel)

4:07 PM: ALCS, Game 3: Astros at Yankees (TBS)

6:00 PM: NHL: Stars at Canadiens (NHL Network)

6:45 PM: NLCS, Game 4: Padres at Phillies (FOX)

7:30 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Mavericks (NBA TV)

MLB: Phillies 4, Padres 2 (Phillies lead, 2-1.)

NBA: Pelicans 124, Hornets 112 ... Spurs 137, Pacers 134 ... Wizards 102, Bulls 100 ... Hawks 108, Magic 98 ... Nets 109, Raptors 105 ... Celtics 111, Heat 104 ... Knicks 130, Pistons 106 ... Grizzlies 129, Rockets 122 ... Jazz 132, Timberwolves 126 ... Nuggets 128, Warriors 123 ... Trail Blazers 113, Suns 111.

NHL: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 ... Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 3 ... Kraken 3, Avalanche 2.