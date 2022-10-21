Bad Gambling Advice: Week 8

Last week: 2-6 ATS, 4-4 totals

Season to date: 24-42 ATS, 37-28-1 totals

Oh, the gambling advice is bad, all right. Actually, you’d be doing pretty well if you just picked the opposite of whatever I do. Which means I’m about to have a good week.

Or not. Probably not. It’s a light schedule with a whole bunch of teams on the bye, but on we go.

UT Martin at Tennessee (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): Oh yeah, UT is going to be still drunk after finally beating Alabama last weekend. But, no, UT Martin is not going to keep this close. Josh Heupel has a way of obliterating overmatched teams.

Score prediction: Tennessee 52, UT Martin 10

Picks: Tennessee -38, Under 69.5

Ole Miss at LSU (2:30 PM CT, CBS): Ole Miss is 7-0 and ranked in the top 10. They also have spent the last three games having random stretches of bad play, needing a couple of turnovers to prevail against Kentucky, trailing at halftime at Vanderbilt, and just randomly letting Auburn back into the game after going up 21-0. That isn’t going to fly in Baton Rouge.

Score prediction: LSU 35, Ole Miss 27

Picks: LSU -2.5, Under 65

Texas at Oklahoma State (2:30 PM CT, ABC): It seems like Texas is finding its form after getting surprised at Texas Tech last month. I think Oklahoma State is good, but this is where Texas starts hitting the gas on its way to 10-2 and the offseason hype train getting revved up. Oh yeah, and apparently they’re not going to be in the SEC until 2025 now.

Score prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 31

Picks: Texas -6.5, Over 60.5

Vanderbilt at MIssouri (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Yeah, uh, I sort of believe in us this week. Sort of.

Score prediction: (see Saturday Predictions later this afternoon)

Picks: Vanderbilt +14, Under 50

Mississippi State at Alabama (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Do you really want to be the team that faces Nick Saban the week after he finally lost to Tennessee?

Score prediction: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 14

Picks: Alabama -22, Under 60.5

Texas A&M at South Carolina (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Somebody has to win, but that doesn’t mean anybody has to score.

Score prediction: South Carolina 21, Texas A&M 17

Picks: South Carolina +3.5, Under 44.5