Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(Note on above: I will allow that there is one good thing to come out of Missourah.)

Vanderbilt soccer beat Florida 5-2 last night, with Peyton Cutshall, Amber Nguyen, Raegan Kelley (twice), and Abi Brighton all scoring goals against the last-place Gators. Vanderbilt has two games remaining: Senior Day against Mississippi State on Sunday, and the season finale for the SEC East title against Tennessee.

Women’s tennis dominated seven singles and three doubles matches at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships in Knoxville.

Podcasts for Friday: the Hustler’s Live from the West End, the Dore Report previews the Missouri game, and VandySports talks basketball.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: CJ Cup, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: College football: Golden Hurricane at Wet Hets (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Heat (ESPN)

6:37 PM: NLCS Game 3: Padres at Phillies (FS1)

7:00 PM: College football: UAB at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Warriors (ESPN)

Scoreboard

NFL: Cardinals 42, Saints 34.

MLB: Astros 3, Yankees 2 (Astros lead, 2-0.)

NBA: Bucks 90, 76ers 88 ... Clippers 103, Lakers 97.

NHL: Bruins 2, Ducks 1 ... Blue Jackets 5, Predators 3 ... Canadiens 6, Coyotes 2 ... Sharks 3, Rangers 2 ... Senators 5, Capitals 2 ... Penguins 6, Kings 1 ... Maple Leafs 3, Stars 2 ... Devils 4, Islanders 1 ... Wild 4, Canucks 3 ... Sabres 6, Flames 3 ... Oilers 6, Hurricanes 4 ... Golden Knights 5, Jets 2.

SEC Soccer: Texas A&M 1, South Carolina 1 ... Georgia 1, Ole Miss 0 ... Kentucky 1, Missouri 1 ... Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1 ... LSU 0, Arkansas 0 ... Tennessee 1, Auburn 0.