SEC Basketball Media Days have been over the last couple of days, and the only news I heard out of them was SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey endorsing participation trophies for every SEC school.

Greg Sankey was just asked on SEC Network about the possibility of NCAA Tournament expansion.



“I think there’s ways for us to think about creating access points that bring more people into the game, which I always think can be healthy if done the right way.” pic.twitter.com/2w0RdHc06X — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) October 19, 2022

This is a lot of words to say that Greg Sankey thinks more people would watch the tournament if we just made sure South Carolina and Texas A&M made it every year. Meanwhile, here’s Missourah (spits) coach Dennis Gates endorsing being rewarded for mediocrity.

New Missouri coach Dennis Gates doesn't just support NCAA Tournament expansion.



"I would like to see it double, to be honest with you. There are some great coaches left out of the tournament and some great players we don’t get to see."



Oh. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 19, 2022

Okay, so this for some reason is the narrative the SEC wants to push, and like everything Greg Sankey does, it’s about money. More NCAA Tournament teams means more SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament, which means more money. You know, because we don’t have enough already. Really, Rutgers was an NCAA Tournament team last season. Rutgers, a team with 13 losses, seven of them to DePaul, Lafayette, UMass, Penn State, Minnesota, Maryland, and Northwestern. If the NCAA Tournament is already big enough to include that team, expansion will just make this the Potato Bowl of postseason tournaments.

Also, I’m really worried about Jerry Stackhouse that it took him this long to answer the question.

Anyway, Vanderbilt has also renamed the Black and Gold Fall Series to the David Williams Fall Classic. (Seriously? “Black and Goldfather” was right there.) And, soccer is at Florida tonight with kickoff (kickoff?) at 5:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: CJ Cup, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: College football: Virginia at Atlanta (ESPN)

6:30 PM: College football: Troy at South Alabama (ESPNU)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at 76ers (TNT)

6:37 PM: ALCS Game 2: Yankees at Astros (TBS)

7:15 PM: NFL: Saints at Cardinals (Prime Video)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Lakers (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: Padres 8, Phillies 5 (series tied, 1-1) ... Astros 4, Yankees 2 (Astros lead, 1-0.)

NBA: Pistons 113, Magic 109 ... Wizards 114, Pacers 107 ... Hawks 117, Rockets 107 ... Pelicans 130, Nets 108 ... Bulls 116, Heat 108 ... Raptors 108, Cavaliers 105 ... Grizzlies 115, Knicks 112 ... Timberwolves 115, Thunder 108 ... Hornets 129, Spurs 102 ... Jazz 123, Nuggets 102 ... Suns 107, Mavericks 105 ... Trail Blazers 115, Kings 108.

NHL: Panthers 4, Flyers 3 ... Jets 4, Avalanche 3 ... Blues 4, Kraken 3.