Vanderbilt opens as 19-point underdog against Ole Miss

All right, enough of this bye week nonsense. Vanderbilt is back in action on Saturday with the Ole Miss Rebels, ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll, coming to town and… huh.

College Football

Week 6 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $5K Sides, $2K Totals pic.twitter.com/jgDDLJM3mM — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 2, 2022

Huh. 19 points doesn’t sound like a lot, but then again, Ole Miss has spent the last two weeks messing around and trying to lose to Tulsa and Kentucky at home, so… huh. Should we have… hope?

In other SEC games this week, Georgia is a 28-point favorite over Auburn and Alabama is a 20-point favorite over Texas A&M. Bangup job by CBS on picking that doubleheader. Kentucky and Florida are favored by 10 over, respectively, South Carolina and Missouri. Tennessee is a 4-point favorite at LSU and Mississippi State is a 6-point favorite over Arkansas.