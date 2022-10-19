Good morning.

The big news from yesterday was that Vanderbilt announced a contract extension for Jerry Stackhouse, which... okay. On the one hand, there’s substantial evidence that Stackhouse is a really good X’s and O’s coach. On the other hand, there’s, well, this:

Which, honestly, it’s difficult for me to have an answer here without knowing the specifics, which Vanderbilt doesn’t have to release and won’t. Assuming he signed a six-year deal, he had three years left on it, which isn’t nothing but it’s also not the entire college career of a player currently in high school, and “I’m going to be here for all four years, my contract says so” is a great thing to be able to tell recruits. Of course, there’s a substantial difference between an on-paper extension that doesn’t really do much other than add a couple of years to the deal and whatever Vanderbilt signed Derek Mason to in 2018, which reportedly handcuffed the school to him after a turd of a 2019 season. (That latter supposedly happened because Mason wanted some protection going into a rebuilding year, knowing that David Williams would be retiring and thus not be the one making the decision, and Williams, who was retiring, was happy to give it to him.)

Anyway, fine, I’m just happy to be less than three weeks away from basketball season.

Clark Lea had his weekly press conference yesterday, which you can see below:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

3:35 PM: NLCS Game 2: Phillies at Padres (FOX)

6:30 PM: NBA: Knicks at Grizzlies (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Flyers at Panthers (TNT)

6:30 PM: Fun Belt: Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN2)

6:37 PM: ALCS Game 1: Yankees at Astros (TBS)

9:00 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Suns (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Blues at Kraken (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2) ... Phillies 2, Padres 0 (Phillies lead series, 1-0.)

NBA: Celtics 126, 76ers 117 ... Warriors 123, Lakers 109.

NHL: Blue Jackets 4, Canucks 3 ... Devils 4, Ducks 2 ... Senators 7, Bruins 5 ... Flyers 3, Lightning 2 ... Islanders 5, Sharks 2 ... Flames 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Sabres 4, Oilers 2 ... Kings 4, Predators 3.