2022 Staff Pick’em Week 8

No picker (or collection of pickers) lost every game this week, but only the Commentariat and Import won more than half of the 9 games picked. They both went 5-4. CDA was right behind them at 4-5 with the trio of Tom, VU ‘04, and me one more game back at 3-6. Cole brought up the rear at 2-7. The staff was a woeful 20-34. As it stands, the staff is 225-272 (45.27%). The brain trust of you (if you are cool enough to vote in parlagi’s poll) is at 44-39 (53.01%). Import still leads on the technicality of winning percentage due to the quirky refusal to pick Texas-Oklahoma. Yeah, that is some Silly Con Valley bullshit.

Three games really tanked Week 7. Alabama’s loss to THEM as a 7.5-point favorite was an L for all of us except Tennessee Tom. I was the only one foolish enough to think Auburn kept within 14.5 points of Ole Miss, and they lost by exactly 14 to make the fool laugh through his tears of defeat. Kentucky beating Patchy the Bulldog as a 7-point underdog was also only good for CDA and Import. The same, staff wise, was true for Georgia turning the Dores into a chew toy though the Commentariat did get that one right, too.

Another short week lies ahead. Plenty of open dates coupled with UT-Knoxville playing UT-Martin leaves only 4 games involving an SEC team along with Texas-Oklahoma State and UCLA-Oregon. We are all in on Vanderbilt at least staying within 14 points of Missourah. Tom swerved the rest of the crowd by taking LSU as a 1.5-point favorite and South Carolina as a 3.5-point dog. Two games were split 4-2. We are even on whether Alabama can combine enough vitriol and get back on track to win by more than 21 over visiting Mississippi State.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 7 W L W L Import 44 38 5 4 Commentariat 44 39 5 4 VU 04 38 45 3 6 DotP 38 45 3 6 CDA 37 46 4 5 Tom 35 48 3 6 Cole 33 50 2 7

The Picks