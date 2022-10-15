 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Tailgate: Georgia

Oh good! Another Top 10 opponent.

By Tom Stephenson
Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt visits Athens, Georgia today, and predicting losses to Georgia has led to the team’s starting running back blocking Anchor of Gold on Twitter before, so I’m not going to do that.

What I will do is say that Georgia is the #1 team in the country for a reason, and we remember what happened the last time we saw these guys.

Pregame Reading

Other Sports

Soccer took down ranked South Carolina by a 2-1 score Friday night, prevailing on Raegan Kelley’s goal in the 79th minute.

Two Vanderbilt men’s tennis players advanced to the Round of 16 at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships in Louisville.

Cross country competes today in the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station.

This is how to home run:

Meantime, last night’s Navy-SMU game had a delay to clean up after this.

Sports on TV (non-football edition)

All times Central.

  • 1:07 PM: MLB: Braves at Phillies, Game 4 (FS1)
  • 3:07 PM: MLB: Astros at Mariners, Game 3 (TBS)
  • 6:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Penguins (NHL Network)
  • 6:37 PM: MLB: Yankees at Guardians, Game 3 (TBS)
  • 8:37 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Padres, Game 4 (FS1)
  • 10:00 PM: PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 4, Yankees 2 (series tied, 1-1) ... Phillies 9, Braves 1 (Phillies lead, 2-1) ... Padres 2, Dodgers 1 (Padres lead, 2-1.)

NHL: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 2 ... Red Wings 3, Canadiens 0 ... Jets 4, Rangers 1 ... Hurricanes 2, Sharks 1.

SEC Soccer: Georgia 2, Missouri 0 ... LSU 0, Tennessee 0 ... Texas A&M 3, Auburn 1.

