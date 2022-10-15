|
3-3 (0-2)
|
October 15, 2022
|
Well, here we are. The end of Vanderbilt’s three-game gauntlet against three consecutive AP Top 10 opponents ends today with, at least according to the AP Poll voters, the #1 team in the country today in Athens, Georgia, who came to Nashville last season and, well...
@anchorofgold pic.twitter.com/kE1R3zhidR— National Champions HBTMFD (@dawgsports) September 25, 2021
That’s a surprisingly accurate description of what happened in Georgia’s 62-0 shellacking of the Commodores in 2021.
Anyway, no, we don’t expect to win this week, and it will be a surprise if we have fun. That said, it will be difficult to have less fun than we had last year. The ultimate question is, when 3:00 rolls around, am I still watching this game or have I switched over to Game 3 of the Astros-Mariners ALDS? If the latter, just assume we are well on our way to losing by a lot of points and I have already decided there is no point in watching this.
