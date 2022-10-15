3-3 (0-2)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

92 (SP+) October 15, 2022

2:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

6-0 (3-0)

1 (AP)

2 (Coaches)

3 (SP+)

Well, here we are. The end of Vanderbilt’s three-game gauntlet against three consecutive AP Top 10 opponents ends today with, at least according to the AP Poll voters, the #1 team in the country today in Athens, Georgia, who came to Nashville last season and, well...

That’s a surprisingly accurate description of what happened in Georgia’s 62-0 shellacking of the Commodores in 2021.

Anyway, no, we don’t expect to win this week, and it will be a surprise if we have fun. That said, it will be difficult to have less fun than we had last year. The ultimate question is, when 3:00 rolls around, am I still watching this game or have I switched over to Game 3 of the Astros-Mariners ALDS? If the latter, just assume we are well on our way to losing by a lot of points and I have already decided there is no point in watching this.