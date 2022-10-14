Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt will be getting a new men’s tennis coach next season: longtime coach Ian Duverhage announced his retirement yesterday, effective at the end of the season. Duverhage had been the Commodores’ coach for seventeen years. Also, men’s tennis swept eight singles matches at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship on Thursday.

Soccer hosts South Carolina tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Georgia preview from the Dore Report. Also, Clark Lea’s media availability after yesterday’s practice:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:07 PM: MLB: Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 (TBS)

3:37 PM: MLB: Braves at Phillies, Game 3 (FS1)

6:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Blue Jackets (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: College football: Navy at SMU (ESPN)

7:00 PM: College football: UTSA at Florida International (CBS Sports)

7:37 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Padres, Game 3 (FS1)

10:00 PM: PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

Scoreboard

NFL: Commanders 12, Bears 7.

MLB: Astros 4, Mariners 2 (Astros lead series, 2-0.)

NHL: Sabres 4, Senators 1 ... Flyers 5, Devils 2 ... Penguins 6, Coyotes 2 ... Panthers 3, Islanders 1 ... Maple Leafs 3, Capitals 2 ... Rangers 7, Wild 3 ... Stars 4, Predators 1 ... Flames 5, Avalanche 3 ... Golden Knights 1, Blackhawks 0 ... Kraken 4, Kings 1.