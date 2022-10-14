Saturday Predictions: Vanderbilt at Georgia

So, Vanderbilt visits Georgia this weekend. Vanderbilt beat Georgia, somehow, in Kirby Smart’s first year, and Kirby Smart took that so well that here are the results since then:

2017: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14

2018: Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 13

2019: Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6

2020: (game not played, Vanderbilt had too few players)

2021: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

Sooooo... yeah, this isn’t good. On the other hand, Vanderbilt is quite a bit better than last year’s team, and Georgia, while ranked number one, is slightly off from last season’s high bar. What say the writers about how this game will go?

Tom Stephenson

A.J. Swann made his second career start in Tuscaloosa two weeks ago, and while it wasn’t bad, Vanderbilt scored all of three points in that one. With an additional start under his belt, though, I think Swann will be able to do a bit more this weekend... even if it’s only in garbage time.

I am optimistic, though only to the point of “we won’t lose 62-0 this time around.”

The Pick: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: I am picking TENNESSEE (+7) to beat Alabama, but only because this will inevitably be the kiss of death for the school to the east.

Andrew VU ‘04

My prediction? Pain. Same thing applies for what I said during Ramajama week. There are two NFL teams in this conference. We can’t compete with an NFL team. Don’t overthink it.

The Pick: Ugga 49 - Vanderbilt 10.

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Even with their backup QB, the Kansas Jayhawks are going to run all over the OK Boomers. Pretty amazing that OU’s about to join the SEC with their program in the worst state it’s been in since... Bob Stoops first took over? Probably worse than that, actually. Good luck.

Patrick Sawyer

Georgia has looked vaguely human twice in the last three weeks with back-to-back games against Kent State and Missouri. They returned to clubbing the opposition into a fine paste last week against Auburn.

This might go only slightly better than Alabama. The only hope of a competitive is game is a return of whatever malaise effected the Bulldogs against the Golden Flashes and Yankee Tigers.

The Pick: Vanderbilt 13, Georgia 49

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Uh guess it has to be LSU (+2.5) at Florida? That is the only game I really see the underdog winning. I will not expect THEM to beat Bama until it happens.

Cole Sullivan

I have a confession. I’m too optimistic. I think Vanderbilt has a chance every week, no matter how long the odds. I know I’m stupid. I know there’s no chance we come close to beating the University of Georgia. To even consider the thought is ridiculous and frankly, moronic of me. BUT, I’m a ridiculous moron. The bulldog slip-and-slide ain’t over yet. Give me the Dores for no good reason other than I’m a dreamer. Dream baby dream.

The Pick: Vanderbilt 30 - UGA 27

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: BYU over the Hogs. It’s a pretty small line, but I had a lot of Mormon friends in high school, and most people I know from Arkansas have been meh. Not Charlie though, they rock. I’ll have better analysis going forward. It’s been a long week.

BYU by 9