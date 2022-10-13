Good morning.

Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis is on the watch list for Comeback Player of the Year, released Wednesday. Davis was injured in the third game of the 2021 season; this year, he’s run for 507 yards on 108 carries and is on pace to be Vanderbilt’s first 1000-yard running back since Ke’Shawn Vaughn. That’s part of the offense’s upward trend in the 2022 season.

Men’s tennis opens the ITA Regional Championship today in Louisville. The Hustler recaps the women’s tennis team’s dominance at the June Stewart Invitational.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:37 PM: MLB: Mariners at Astros, Game 2 (TBS)

6:00 PM: College football: Baylor at West Virginia (FS1)

6:00 PM: College football: Temple at UCF (ESPN)

6:37 PM: MLB: Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 (TBS)

7:15 PM: NFL: Commanders at Bears (Prime Video)

10:00 PM: PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 3, Phillies 0 (series tied, 1-1) ... Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (series tied, 1-1.)

NHL: Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 1 ... Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 ... Bruins 5, Capitals 2 ... Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2 ... Ducks 5, Kraken 4 ... Oilers 5, Canucks 3.