2022 Staff Pick’em Week 7

You did it, you crazy bastards. You found a way to go 0-fer. Somehow, with all of the collective widsom (or lack thereof) the Commentariat dropped the first no-win results of this seasons Pick’em. Group think went 0-9 in Week 6. Import was the worst staffer at 2-6 with CDA and Tom close ahead with 3-6 efforts. Yes, The numbers are right. Import refused to pick Texas-Oklahoma last week, so that game did not appear in his record. The other three staffers all limped in at 4-5.

For the season, the shutout actually let Import jump ahead of the Commentariat overall thanks to having the same number of wins but one less loss. VU 04 and I have, contrary to the misprint last week, had the exact same records over the last two weeks to stay locked in a tie for third place. CDA, Tom, and Cole all maintained their places in line, too.

Week 7 brings us 5 SEC-SEC matchups and 1 SEC-Entire Religion game while the future SECers face current conference foes and two Top 10 B1Gers butting heads. Based on recent history, Oklahoma fans should rejoice because we unanimously took Kansas to stay within 7.5 of the sorry Sooners. With Vanderbilt and Auburn swapping dance partners, I decided to stand alone in taking Auburn to stay within 14.5 of Ole Miss. Tom is the only one brave (crazy?) enough to take THEM to cover or win against 7.5-point favorite Alabama. Four staffers are taking Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Michigan. The even split games are LSU (+2.5) at Florida and Iowa State (+16.5) at Texas.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 5 W L W L Import 39 34 2 6 Commentariat 39 35 0 9 VU 04 35 39 4 5 DotP 35 39 4 5 CDA 33 41 3 6 Tom 32 42 3 6 Cole 31 43 4 5

The Picks