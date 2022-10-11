Good morning.

So, this was actually Sunday’s news, but women’s golf and women’s tennis both dominated. The women’s golf team won a tournament by 20 shots!

In other news, Rocko Griffin has left the football team. Griffin got 11 carries in the Hawaii game, missed the next three games, and has gotten all of four carries over the last two games as Patrick Smith returned from suspension, so this doesn’t strike me as a big surprise. The timing maybe does, but there was going to be a crunch in the running back room in the offseason and, well, this solves part of it. It does leave Vanderbilt with three scholarship running backs (really four, but Clark Lea apparently has zero intention of playing Dylan Betts-Pauley given that he wasn’t playing when Ray Davis and Chase Gillespie were actually the only running backs available.)

Also, we’ve got a 3 PM kickoff for the Missouri game on October 22. Of course it’s a 3 PM kickoff, why would it be any different?

And finally, I didn’t truly believe 1990s Tennessee football was back until I saw this.

Breaking: According to jail records, Tennessee DB Jaylen McCollough has been arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 10, 2022

