Vanderbilt basketball landed its first commitment of the 2024 class on Friday.

Riverwood & Georgia Stars 2024 guard Karris Bilal has committed to Vanderbilt.



One of the Peach State's best scorers, Bilal has given Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores staff his commitment after a visit a couple weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/0UPmwKFHBn — RYZE Hoops (@RYZEHoops) September 30, 2022

It’s still super early in the 2024 cycle so take with a grain of salt: Rivals has him unrated, while 247 Sports lists the 6’2”, 180-pound guard from Atlanta as the #32 point guard prospect for the 2024 class. Vanderbilt offered him back in January, and he also held offers from Georgia State and Xavier (granted, the Xavier offer came from the previous coaching staff there so who knows if it was still valid.) Still, Jerry Stackhouse clearly saw something he liked if he was willing to take a commitment this early in the cycle.

Soccer scored late to take a 1-1 draw at Auburn last night. The result puts Vanderbilt at 2-1-1 in the SEC and 8-1-2 overall.

Both Vanderbilt cross country teams finished 13th at Notre Dame yesterday, which, okay.

The men’s golf team is #1 in the country? Who knew?

Both men’s and women’s tennis are competing at the ITA All-American Championships starting today. Or you can read parlagi’s version of this.

In the bad news bin, the women’s basketball team lost Iyana Moore for the 2022-23 season to a torn ACL. That program can’t buy a break.

