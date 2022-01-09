Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Four-star linebacker Daniel Martin announced his commitment to Vanderbilt over Florida State and Oregon during yesterday’s All-American Bowl, and it seems he already signed during the early signing period as Vanderbilt immediately announced it (and Barton Simmons even implied he’s an early enrollee!)

Special talent and a fit for this place and how we want to build it. Never doubted his gut throughout the whole cycle. See you Monday! Time to get to work. https://t.co/9cNEjL6QyB — Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) January 8, 2022

And, I guess that ties up this loose end from signing day:

The craziest thing about this #FirstCla22 is that the biggest name in the class and one of the biggest in the country signed today and no one even knows⚓️⬇️ — AJ Swann¹⁰ (@ajswann10) December 15, 2021

Women’s basketball looks to build off Thursday night’s win over Arkansas as they travel to Mississippi State today. Game time is 2:00 PM CT, and this one will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Women’s bowling went 3-2 yesterday at the Stormin’ Blue and White Classic and finds itself in third place behind old villains Stephen F. Austin and McKendree. They’ll pick back up again at noon CT.

The less said about the final possession in yesterday’s 72-70 loss to South Carolina, the better. Instead, let’s talk about Justin Hershey’s article in the Hustler about Vanderbilt’s inane athletics attendance policy. Which, yeah, he’s right. If not for a bunch of afternoons spent at Dudley Field and evenings spent at Memorial Gym while I was a student at VU, there’s approximately a zero percent chance that I would be writing a Vanderbilt sports blog today.

Actually, now that I think about it, that’s probably not the best argument for letting the students attend games. Scratch that.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81 ... Missouri 92, Alabama 86 ... LSU 79, Tennessee 67 ... Kentucky 92, Georgia 77 ... Auburn 85, Florida 73 ... Ole Miss 82, Mississippi State 72.

NFL: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 ... Cowboys 51, Eagles 26.

NBA: Grizzlies 123, Clippers 108 ... Hornets 114, Bucks 106 ... Pistons 97, Magic 92 ... Pacers 125, Jazz 113 ... Celtics 99, Knicks 75 ... Heat 123, Suns 100.

NHL: Stars 3, Penguins 2 ... Bruins 5, Lightning 2 ... Sharks 3, Flyers 2 ... Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3 ... Avalanche 5, Maple Leafs 4 ... Wild 3, Capitals 2 ... Predators 4, Coyotes 2 ... Blackhawks 2, Golden Knights 1 ... Rangers 4, Ducks 1 ... Kings 4, Red Wings 0.