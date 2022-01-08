9-4 (0-1)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

101 (KenPom) January 8, 2022

11:00 AM CT

Video: ESPNU

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

9-4 (1-0)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

68 (KenPom)

It seems pretty amazing to learn that the 2016-17 season — Bryce Drew’s first year — was the last time that Vanderbilt won its SEC opener prior to Tuesday night’s 75-74 win at Arkansas, a place where Vanderbilt wins basically never. Now, Vanderbilt gets a chance to make it 2-0 — which would also, by the way, be the first time since 2016-17. (Meanwhile, it’s literally been a decade since Vanderbilt started conference play 3-0. It was so long ago that we didn’t even have to broach the subject of whether or whether not we recognize Missourah.)

South Carolina is the opponent today, and the Game Penises sit at 0-1 in the SEC after losing to Auburn by an 81-66 score on Tuesday. Sure, South Carolina has beaten Florida State and UAB, but both of those were at home; the last two times they played in the other team’s gym, they lost 70-56 at Clemson and 80-56 at Coastal Carolina, and they also have a loss to Princeton on their resume. In other words, Vanderbilt can win this game.

Now... can the comments beat the offense in an early start?