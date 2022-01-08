Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling opens 2022 at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic, hosted by Mount St. Mary’s, which is in Emmitsburg, Maryland. (Yeah, I’m confused by this, too.) Anyway, you can stream it on FloBowling (which requires a subscription) starting at 11:55 AM CT. At least one commenter will subscribe to FloBowling and why will it be parlagi?

Football made a couple of hires that had been rumored for a while official — Larry Black, who spent the last three seasons at Toledo, is the new defensive line coach, and former Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell is the new defensive backs coach. Also, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Justin Lustig added “Associate Head Coach” to his list of titles.

Meanwhile, file this under “rumors” still:

SOURCE: Vandy and OC/WR coach David Raih are mutually parting ways. Raih came to VU after spending seven years coaching in the NFL with the Cardinals and Packers. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 7, 2022

My guess is that Joey Lynch will simply be given the title of offensive coordinator, which he was already doing in 2021 (except, if rumor is true, he was only handling the playcalling and not the offensive gameplan, which made for a ... weird ... offensive setup.)

And, of course, basketball hosts South Carolina today at 11 AM CT, with coverage on ESPNU. There will be no students in attendance.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 24-33 ATS, 33-24 totals

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (11:00 AM CT, ESPNU): Vanderbilt -5.5, Over 138

Vanderbilt -5.5, Over 138 Arkansas at Texas A&M (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas, Over 145.5

Arkansas, Over 145.5 Alabama at Missouri (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +14, Over 148.5

Missouri +14, Over 148.5 Tennessee at LSU (5:00 PM CT, ESPN2): LSU -2.5, Under 133.5

LSU -2.5, Under 133.5 Georgia at Kentucky (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -21.5, Under 147.5

Kentucky -21.5, Under 147.5 Florida at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Auburn -8, Over 142

Auburn -8, Over 142 Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7;30 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -3.5, Under 128.5

Scoreboard

NBA: 76ers 119, Spurs 100 ... Bucks 121, Nets 109 ... Raptors 122, Jazz 108 ... Bulls 130, Wizards 122 ... Mavericks 130, Rockets 106 ... Timberwolves 135, Thunder 105 ... Nuggets 121, Kings 111 ... Lakers 134, Hawks 118 ... Cavaliers 114, Trail Blazers 101.

NHL: Hurricanes 6, Flames 3 ... Blues 5, Capitals 1.