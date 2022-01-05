Good morning.

Vanderbilt conquered Arkansas last night by a 75-74 score, the Commodores’ fourth win ever in Fayetteville, behind 22 points from Scotty Pippen Jr. and a key late three-pointer by Rodney Chatman. (Note that Vanderbilt is now 4-0 since Chatman started playing.) This is the first time since 2016-17 that Vanderbilt has won its SEC opener, and the Commodores should be favored to make it 2-0 on Saturday when South Carolina comes to town.

Women’s basketball’s Iyana Moore was recognized as SEC co-freshman of the week after nailing five three-pointers against Alabama State.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Last night: 2-2 ATS, 2-2 totals; Season to date: 23-32 ATS, 32-23 totals

Ole Miss at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -2, Under 149

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Kansas State 42, LSU 20.

SEC Basketball: Auburn 81, South Carolina 66 ... Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79 ... LSU 65, Kentucky 60.

NBA: Grizzlies 110, Cavaliers 106 ... Raptors 129, Spurs 104 ... Knicks 104, Pacers 94 ... Suns 123, Pelicans 110 ... Lakers 122, Kings 114.

NHL: Bruins 5, Devils 3 ... Panthers 6, Flames 2 ... Lightning 7, Blue Jackets 2 ... Red Wings 6, Sharks 2 ... Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3 ... Jets 3, Coyotes 1 ... Predators 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Ducks 4, Flyers 1.