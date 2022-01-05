Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #6: Call For Submissions

What. A Game.
The Dores are 1-0 in SEC play with an impressive 75-74 road win against Arky.
Myles Stute (@Stute0)!!!! The REJECTION wins the game for Vanderbilt with 2 seconds left for the 75-74 win over Arkansas pic.twitter.com/NY4pbEMJhb— NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 5, 2022
I regret to inform you that everyone with a heart condition watching Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas is now dead.— Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) January 5, 2022
Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.
- Post your questions here in the comments.
- I will take the best questions, and possibly narrow down those that deal with the same topic. Then, all Anchor of Gold community writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers are usually published 3 days after the call for submissions is issued.
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions.
- Ted Skuchas is a living legend.
- Josh Henderson has a year of eligibility left.
- Jeff Green traveled.
