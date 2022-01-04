8-4 (0-0)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

71 (KenPom) January 4, 2022

7:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

10-3 (0-1)

NR (AP)

30 (Coaches)

46 (KenPom)

The Vanderbilt Commodores open 2022 and the SEC schedule tonight at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a place which is certainly not cursed and where nothing bad ever happens.

Just kidding, Vanderbilt has won at Arkansas just three times since Bud Walton Arena opened in 1993, the last time somehow coming under Bryce Drew in 2017. Bryce Drew repaid the curse by getting run out of the gym on Senior Night in 2019, one of seven consecutive losses the Commodores have endured at the hands of the Razorbacks.

Anyway, Arkansas isn’t that great this year; the 10-3 record is pretty, but the most noteworthy team the Razorbacks have beaten is Kansas State, and there’s a loss to Hofstra in there as well. They dropped their SEC opener at Mississippi State last week by an 81-68 score. Not that any of this matters because again, Bud Walton Arena is cursed.