Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt opens SEC play tonight at 7:30 PM CT on the SEC Network, and as the SEC hates us, they’re giving us a chance to kill off the momentum from the Diamond Head Classic by traveling to Bud Walton Arena. And if it seems like we never win in that house of horrors, it’s because we don’t: since Bud Walton Arena opened in the 1993-94 season, Vanderbilt is 3-14 there. Not to mention, the Commodores have lost seven in a row overall to the Razorbacks, with an average margin of nearly 18 ppg (note: this includes the game where Bryce Drew tried to recruit Barry Booker.)

So, ah hell, I hope we win. That’s as far as I’m gonna get.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 21-30 ATS, 30-21 totals

Auburn at South Carolina (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +9.5, Under 145.5

South Carolina +9.5, Under 145.5 Texas A&M at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Georgia +6, Under 142

Georgia +6, Under 142 Kentucky at LSU (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky +3.5, Under 141.5

Kentucky +3.5, Under 141.5 Vanderbilt at Arkansas (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +7.5, Over 141.5

Scoreboard

NFL: Steelers 26, Browns 14.

NBA: 76ers 133, Rockets 113 ... Wizards 124, Hornets 121 ... Grizzlies 118, Nets 104 ... Bulls 102, Magic 98 ... Pistons 115, Bucks 106 ... Jazz 115, Pelicans 104 ... Mavericks 103, Nuggets 89 ... Warriors 115, Heat 108 ... Trail Blazers 136, Hawks 131 ... Timberwolves 122, Clippers 104.

NHL: Rangers 4, Oilers 1.