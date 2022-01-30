Good morning.

(Yep, I decided to go full teenage girl today.)

Former Vanderbilt golfer won for the first time on the PGA Tour, beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Bowling went 4-1 on the second day of the Prairie View Invitational. Today’s action picks up at 8:30 AM CT.

Women’s basketball is back in action today, hosting Auburn, the SEC’s last-place team, at 2 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The men’s team snapped a three-game losing streak yesterday with an 85-77 win over Georgia.

Women’s tennis lost to Cal 4-0 in the finals of the ITA Kickoff yesterday, while the men’s team opened its season with a 5-2 win over Wisconsin. Swimming beat Little Rock in its final dual meet of the season.

And in extremely weird news, former Vanderbilt quarterback Austyn Carta-Samuels is... playing football again? Apparently he’s been signed by the Dresden Monarchs after being in coaching since he left Vanderbilt.

SEC Basketball: TCU 77, LSU 68 ... Iowa State 67, Missouri 50 ... Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68 ... Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68 ... Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56 ... Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72 ... Alabama 87, Baylor 78 ... Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50 ... Kentucky 80, Kansas 62 ... Texas 52, Tennessee 51 ... South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 63.

NBA: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97 ... Mavericks 132, Pacers 105 ... 76ers 103, Kings 101 ... Raptors 124, Heat 120 ... Grizzlies 115, Wizards 95 ... Warriors 110, Nets 106.

NHL: Ducks 2, Senators 1 ... Flyers 4, Kings 3 ... Jets 4, Blues 1 ... Panthers 5, Sharks 4 ... Oilers 7, Canadiens 2 ... Maple Leafs 7, Red Wings 4 ... Golden Knights 3, Lightning 2 ... Hurricanes 2, Devils 1 ... Sabres 3, Coyotes 1 ... Flames 1, Canucks 0.