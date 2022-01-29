6-14 (1-6)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

209 (KenPom) January 29, 2022

5:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

10-9 (2-5)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

94 (KenPom)

What’s the best medicine for a three-game losing streak? Why, it’s the worst team in the conference — and a team that Vanderbilt already beat two weeks ago — coming to Memorial Gym.

Georgia is having a rough season. Prior to Tuesday night’s 82-76 win over Alabama, the Bulldogs had lost eight in a row — which, fine, six of those were SEC games, but that losing streak started with losses to East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb, the latter by a score of 77-60. (An SEC team losing to ETSU? Why, that sounds like Vanderbilt football.) They’ve also lost to the likes of Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Northwestern, Wofford, and George Mason. Their wins: FIU, South Carolina State, Memphis, Jacksonville, Western Carolina, and Alabama. (Seriously, what is Penny Hardaway doing?)

Anyway, while a win won’t exactly revive Vanderbilt’s season — the Commodores, after all, have a trip to Rupp Arena and a visit from LSU coming next week — a loss, and we can just get ready for baseball season. I am installing the comments as a 7.5-point favorite over the offense. Get ready.