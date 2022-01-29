Good morning.

Vanderbilt basketball hosts Georgia tonight looking to end a three-game losing streak; of course, their last win was the last time they played these same Bulldogs two weeks ago, pulling away late for a 73-66 win. Game time is 5:00 PM CT and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Bowling won three matches yesterday and currently sits in fourth place in the Prairie View Invitational. Play resumes today at 9:25 AM CT and unfortunately, as parlagi discovered yesterday, the stream costs $8.95.

Women’s tennis beat San Diego, 4-1, to open the ITA Kickoff Classic in Berkeley. They’ll face Cal today at 3 PM CT.

Men’s tennis, picked to finish last in the SEC’s preseason poll, opens its spring season today at 11 AM CT against Wisconsin in Auburn, Alabama.

Swimming has its final dual meet of the regular season at Little Rock today at 11 AM CT.

In football news, Vanderbilt finally announced some staff changes that have been known about for weeks: Joey Lynch has been promoted to offensive coordinator, and Alex Bailey is joining the staff as wide receivers coach to replace David Raih. Baseball opened spring training yesterday and Andrew will have his preseason stuff starting next week.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

LSU at TCU (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): LSU -2.5, Under 124.5

LSU -2.5, Under 124.5 Missouri at Iowa State (1:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Iowa State -9, Over 131

Iowa State -9, Over 131 Oklahoma at Auburn (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Auburn -9.5, Over 137

Auburn -9.5, Over 137 West Virginia at Arkansas (1:00 PM CT, ESPN2): West Virginia +8, Over 141

West Virginia +8, Over 141 Kansas State at Ole Miss (3:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Kansas State -1, Over 125.5

Kansas State -1, Over 125.5 Oklahoma State at Florida (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Oklahoma State +4, Under 131

Oklahoma State +4, Under 131 Baylor at Alabama (3:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama +3.5, Over 150.5

Alabama +3.5, Over 150.5 Mississippi State at Texas Tech (5:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Texas Tech -7.5, Under 132.5

Texas Tech -7.5, Under 132.5 Kentucky at Kansas (5:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky +5, Under 153

Kentucky +5, Under 153 Georgia at Vanderbilt (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt -9.5, Over 139.5

Vanderbilt -9.5, Over 139.5 Tennessee at Texas (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Tennessee +3.5, Under 126.5

Tennessee +3.5, Under 126.5 South Carolina at Texas A&M (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M -6.5, Over 133.5

Scoreboard

NBA: Magic 119, Pistons 103 ... Hornets 117, Lakers 114 ... Hawks 108, Celtics 92 ... Nuggets 116, Pelicans 105 ... Heat 121, Clippers 114 ... Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 110 ... Grizzlies 119, Jazz 109 ... Pacers 113, Thunder 110 ... Spurs 131, Bulls 122 ... Suns 134, Timberwolves 124 ... Bucks 123, Knicks 108.

NHL: Red Wings 3, Penguins 2 ... Wild 3, Rangers 2 ... Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 4 ... Capitals 5, Stars 0 ... Bruins 2, Coyotes 1.