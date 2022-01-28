Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling opens the Prairie View Invitational (held in Arlington, Texas, which isn’t actually close to Prairie View) today at 12:15 PM CT. Live stream is here.

The students were allowed back in Memorial Gym and the women’s basketball team beat Kentucky 65-57. I’m not saying these things are related (the bigger factor was probably that Kentucky committed 25 turnovers) but I’m also not NOT saying that. More from the Hustler.

Also, the Hustler talks about what went wrong at South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Women’s tennis heads to California for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, where they’ll face San Diego this afternoon at 4 PM CT.

The Vanderbilt Legends Club will host an NCAA regional.

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 69, Ole Miss 40 ... Mississippi State 77, Missouri 62 ... Auburn 71, Tennessee 61 ... Arkansas 90, LSU 76.

NBA: 76ers 105, Lakers 87 ... Warriors 124, Timberwolves 115.

NHL: Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 3 ... Ducks 5, Canadiens 4 ... Hurricanes 3, Senators 2 ... Lightning 3, Devils 2 ... Panthers 4, Golden Knights 1 ... Kings 3, Islanders 2 ... Kraken 2, Penguins 1 ... Blues 5, Flames 1 ... Canucks 5, Jets 1 ... Oilers 3, Predators 2.