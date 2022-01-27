Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt South Carolina Four Factors Vanderbilt South Carolina eFG% 52.13% 50.00% OR% 13.33% 37.50% TO% 23.53% 17.65% FT Rate 40.43% 34.43%

VUCommodores: Vandy Falls on the Road at South Carolina

Tennessean: Vanderbilt falls again to South Carolina, 70-61, despite 24 from Pippen

GamecocksOnline: Reese, Couisnard help rally Carolina past Vanderbilt

GamecockCentral: South Carolina sinks Vanderbilt

Well, at least Vanderbilt shot well on Wednesday night. After a 33.3% effective field goal percentage at Florida on Saturday, and 44.9% against Tennessee last week, Vanderbilt posted an effective field goal percentage of 52.1% at South Carolina on Wednesday — a number that’s generally been good enough for the Commodores to win.

The problems? Well, they were many. Vanderbilt got creamed on the glass — collecting just four offensive rebounds, while South Carolina gathered 15 of its own misses — and turned the ball over 16 times on 68 possessions. Actually, that last part was especially a problem in the final 10:22 of the game: Vanderbilt committed eight turnovers in that stretch — and got outscored 28-14 over the game’s final ten minutes. That stretch was how Vanderbilt went from seemingly having the game in control — the Commodores led 46-35 with 13:28 left — to losing in not-particularly-close fashion.

Anyway, this just feels like the kind of loss that ends any realistic hopes that Vanderbilt had for a postseason tournament. At this point, the Commodores are 10-9 overall and 2-5 in the SEC — and two of those losses have come against these Gamecocks, who are one of the worst teams in the league.

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Scotty Pippen Jr. 36 8 17 1 4 7 8 1 7 8 24 2 5 7 0 2 15.4 24.98 0.69 Myles Stute 30 3 4 1 2 1 1 1 3 4 8 4 1 1 1 2 8.8 14.28 0.48 Quentin Millora-Brown 29 2 4 0 0 2 6 0 3 3 6 4 1 1 2 2 4.8 7.79 0.27 Trey Thomas 16 2 5 2 5 0 0 0 1 1 6 2 0 0 0 1 3.8 6.16 0.39 Jordan Wright 31 4 9 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 10 3 2 3 0 0 3.4 5.52 0.18 Drew Weikert 15 1 3 1 3 0 0 0 2 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 2.6 4.22 0.28 Jamaine Mann 14 0 2 0 0 1 2 1 3 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 0.5 0.81 0.06 Tyrin Lawrence 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.3 0.49 0.12 Terren Frank 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -0.4 -0.65 -0.32 Shane Dezonie 19 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 3 3 1 3 0 0 -1.6 -2.60 -0.14

This was, to be clear, a much better performance from Scotty Pippen Jr. than we saw on Saturday — on the other hand, I have no positive way to spin 7 turnovers.

In theory, Vanderbilt should be fine when Pippen and Myles Stute are posting those lines; in practice, Stute was kind of a big reason why Vanderbilt got killed on the glass. That’s not really a knock on Stute so much as an admission that Stute probably shouldn’t be the guy standing between Vanderbilt and getting creamed on the glass.

Quentin Millora-Brown, aside from missing free throws in an important spot, was fine. Again, Millora-Brown shouldn’t be in this spot — he lacks the offensive punch you want from a starting center, but then Liam Robbins was supposed to be in that spot.

Trey Thomas is what he is, but he did hit a couple of key threes to try to stop the bleeding in the second half.

Jordan Wright... eh, fine. Again, the problem I keep coming back to is that players on this team are being asked to do too much.

The bench continues to be brutal. I’m not sure what, exactly, it says when Drew Weikert is playing 15 minutes and Tyrin Lawrence is playing 4, but it’s definitely saying something. Gabe Dorsey was a DNP and I’m not sure the reasons were specified.

What’s Next

Vanderbilt looks to stop the current three-game losing streak when Georgia visits on Saturday. Game time is 5:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. Georgia is 1-6 in the SEC, but the “1” came on Tuesday against Alabama.