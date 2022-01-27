Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s basketball hosts Kentucky tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+, and for the first time in weeks, Vanderbilt students will be in attendance with the “Commodores Care” program having ended on Monday. And there was much rejoicing.

The Hustler writes about Vanderbilt baseball looking forward to its quest for a third consecutive trip to Omaha, following a win in 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2021. Tim Corbin did confirm that pitcher Michael Doolin will miss the season, however.

Men’s basketball lost 70-61 to South Carolina last night, dropping to 2-5 in the SEC.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 78, Florida 71 ... Arkansas 64, Ole Miss 55 ... LSU 70, Texas A&M 64.

NBA: Cavaliers 115, Bucks 99 ... Hornets 158, Pacers 126 ... Clippers 111, Magic 102 ... Hawks 121, Kings 104 ... Heat 110, Knicks 96 ... Nuggets 124, Nets 118 ... Bulls 111, Raptors 105 ... Grizzlies 118, Spurs 110 ... Suns 105, Jazz 97 ... Mavericks 132, Trail Blazers 112.

NHL: Maple Leafs 4, Ducks 3 ... Sharks 4, Capitals 1 ... Flames 6, Blue Jackets 0 ... Blackhawks 8, Red Wings 5 ... Avalanche 4, Bruins 3.