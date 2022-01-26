Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #9: Call For Submissions

Oh sweet baby Jebus, we just lost to the Game Penises... again.

Ah hell, I'm opening the mail bag now. Will post in a minute or two. Fill thine comments with your hatred! — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) January 27, 2022

Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.