For about thirty minutes, Vanderbilt seemed to be in control. Scotty Pippen Jr. bounced back from his awful performance at Florida on Saturday to lead the team to a 30-26 advantage after a back-and-forth first half, and the Commodores would extend the lead a few minutes into the second half.

But like a flurry of lightning, South Carolina came back. An 11-0 Gamecock run midway through the second half turned a 47-39 Vanderbilt lead into a 50-47 deficit. A deep three from Jordan Wright would tie the game back up, but South Carolina would score five straight after that. Trey Thomas tried to keep Vanderbilt in the game with a couple of threes, but Vanderbilt blew chances to close the gap late with poor rebounding, missed free throws, and missed layups.

The final was 70-61 in the Gamecocks’ favor and honestly that could have been worse if not for South Carolina going 9-for-20 at the foul line. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 24 points.