10-8 (2-4)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

90 (KenPom) January 26, 2022

6:00 PM CT

Video: ESPNU

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

11-7 (2-4)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

109 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt heads to South Carolina tonight and I don’t have a lot of deep thoughts about this one, other than that (a) it would be nice to stop the losing, (b) this week is a good week to do it with beatable South Carolina and Georgia teams on the schedule, and (c) if you’re down by two points with six seconds left, please at the very least attempt a shot.

Anyway, I’m sure we will be disappointed, because South Carolina has never been anything but a source of disappointment for our hopes. KenPom predicts a 66-64 final with Vanderbilt given a 45% shot at winning, which is actually one of the highest win probabilities of any game left on the schedule.

Enjoy the game thread, and may the comments win — and if the comments lose, let it be because the basketball team scored 100 points. Have fun, expect to win.