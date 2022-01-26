Good morning.

For the second time this week, a Vanderbilt basketball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina. This time, it’s the men’s team, which lost to South Carolina 72-70 at Memorial on January 8, in a game in which Vanderbilt had the ball down two with six seconds left and didn’t even get a shot off. Here’s to hoping that things go better tonight; KenPom doesn’t think much of either team, but gives Vanderbilt a 45% chance of winning.

Women’s basketball senior Jordyn Cambridge was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Florida at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Tennessee -9.5, Under 133

Tennessee -9.5, Under 133 Vanderbilt at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): South Carolina -1.5, Over 136

South Carolina -1.5, Over 136 Arkansas at Ole Miss (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss +4.5, Under 139

Ole Miss +4.5, Under 139 Texas A&M at LSU (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M +9.5, Under 131

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Georgia 82, Alabama 76 ... Auburn 55, Missouri 54 ... Kentucky 82, Mississippi State 74.

NBA: Nuggets 110, Pistons 105 ... Raptors 125, Hornets 113 ... Clippers 116, Wizards 115 ... 76ers 117, Pelicans 107 ... Celtics 128, Kings 75 ... Lakers 106, Nets 96 ... Spurs 134, Rockets 104 ... Warriors 130, Mavericks 92 ... Timberwolves 109, Trail Blazers 107.

NHL: Senators 5, Sabres 0 ... Stars 5, Devils 1 ... Penguins 6, Coyotes 3 ... Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3 ... Islanders 4, Flyers 3 ... Panthers 5, Jets 3 ... Oilers 3, Canucks 2 ... Predators 4, Kraken 2.