Baseball America released its preseason Top 25 on Monday, and Vanderbilt is ranked second behind only Texas, who I am sure will live up to expectations.

The less said about the women’s basketball team’s 85-30 loss to South Carolina, the better. I’m still on the Shea Ralph train, but at this point, South Carolina is simply on a different planet.

The Hustler podcasted about the state of the men’s basketball program.

In unrelated news, it sounds like MLB and its Players’ Association are progressing toward ending the completely stupid lockout.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Alabama at Georgia (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +14, Over 159.5

Auburn at Missouri (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +13, Over 143.5

Missouri +13, Over 143.5 Mississippi State at Kentucky (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -9.5, Under 144

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Ole Miss 70, Florida 54.

NBA: Cavaliers 95, Knicks 93 ... Pelicans 117, Pacers 113 ... Bulls 111, Thunder 110 ... Suns 115, Jazz 109.

NHL: Ducks 5, Bruins 3 ... Rangers 3, Kings 2 ... Stars 3, Flyers 1 ... Golden Knights 1, Capitals 0 ... Wild 8, Canadiens 2 ... Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 0 ... Flames 7, Blues 1.