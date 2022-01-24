Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling won the Northeast Classic on Sunday, overcoming a 4-0 sweep at the hands of McKendree in the first match of the day to beat the hated Bearcats 4-2 in the afternoon to claim the title.

Also winning: women’s tennis, which beat Northwestern 5-2 to improve to 2-0 on the spring season.

Women’s basketball is on the road tonight to play South Carolina, with tipoff at 6 PM CT on the SEC Network. The last time the women faced South Carolina (currently #1 in the country), the result was a 106-43 loss and uh there’s a reason Stephanie White isn’t the coach any more.

The Commodores Cares program ends at 8 AM. Insert jokes about us no longer caring.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Florida at Ole Miss (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Florida -5, Under 133.5

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole MIss 63, Kentucky 54 ... Tennessee 63, Georgia 55 ... Florida 73, LSU 72 ... Alabama 75, Auburn 68 ... Arkansas 74, Mississippi State 54 ... Missouri 78, Texas A&M 69.

NFL: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27 ... Chiefs 42, Bills 36.

NBA: Knicks 110, Clippers 102 ... Celtics 116, Wizards 87 ... Heat 113, Lakers 107 ... Magic 114, Bulls 95 ... Trail Blazers 114, Raptors 105 ... Hawks 113, Hornets 91 ... 76ers 115, Spurs 109 ... Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 91 ... Timberwolves 136, Nets 125 ... Nuggets 117, Pistons 111 ... Warriors 94, Jazz 92.

NHL: Penguins 3, Jets 2 ... Senators 2, Blue Jackets 1 ... Kings 3, Devils 2 ... Kraken 5, Panthers 3 ... Blues 3, Canucks 1.