Two things to know for today: Vanderbilt bowling had a rough day on Saturday at the Northeast Classic, going 1-4 on the day, but they’ll still face McKendree today in a best-of-seven Baker series with a chance to advance to the title game. Stream started at 7:30 AM CT on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Also today: women’s tennis hosts Northwestern at 1 PM CT. Parlagi can probably find a stream for you in the comments.

We’re trying to say as little as possible about Vanderbilt’s 61-42 loss at Florida yesterday. Just know that if you didn’t watch it, it was exactly as bad as the final score made it sound.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Auburn 80, Kentucky 71 ... South Carolina 83, Georgia 66 ... Mississippi State 78, Ole Miss 60 ... Tennessee 64, LSU 50 ... Alabama 86, Missouri 76 ... Arkansas 76, Texas A&M 73.

NFL: Bengals 19, Titans 16 ... 49ers 13, Packers 10.

NBA: Bucks 133, Kings 127 ... Cavaliers 94, Thunder 87 ... Suns 113, Pacers 103.

NHL: Sabres 6, Flyers 3 ... Bruins 3, Jets 2 ... Devils 7, Hurricanes 4 ... Rangers 7, Coyotes 3 ... Capitals 3, Senators 2 ... Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2 ... Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 1 ... Predators 4, Red Wings 1 ... Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 ... Oilers 5, Flames 3 ... Lightning 7, Sharks 1.